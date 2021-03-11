Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.33

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.33 and traded as high as $56.32. Strattec Security shares last traded at $54.09, with a volume of 19,048 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $209.27 million, a P/E ratio of -208.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.63. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Strattec Security news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 7,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $423,595.80. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 42.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 272.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

