Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,299,000 after purchasing an additional 146,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.56. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The firm has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

