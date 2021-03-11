Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $250.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

