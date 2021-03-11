Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Lifted by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

SYK opened at $236.00 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $250.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.38 and a 200-day moving average of $226.08.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

