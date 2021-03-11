Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.47. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

