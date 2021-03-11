Summit Wealth Group LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Summit Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,451,000 after purchasing an additional 605,079 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,505,000 after purchasing an additional 804,996 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,671,000 after purchasing an additional 650,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,779,000 after purchasing an additional 828,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 989,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,557,000 after purchasing an additional 98,163 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock remained flat at $$110.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,852. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.57. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

