Summit Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 8.1% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.90. 285,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,398,508. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

