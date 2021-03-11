Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Shares Up 7.9%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.27. 272,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 616,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Summit Wireless Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WISA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.