Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on April 15th

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

SUI stock opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.61, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $167.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

