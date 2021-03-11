Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $0.40 target price on the stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

SNDL opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

