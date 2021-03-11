SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Sells $1,710,482.28 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPWR opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,620 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $18,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

