Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.19.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Sunrun stock opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,390.35 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,798.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $147,221.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,345.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,944,000 after acquiring an additional 430,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

