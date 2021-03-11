Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Up 12.9%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.96 and last traded at $53.68. 7,408,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 6,094,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,390.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.69.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

