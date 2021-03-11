Suretly Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,079.00 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $35,838.83 and approximately $1,079.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.26 or 0.00722417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00065409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

