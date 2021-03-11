Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.43 EPS

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SURF stock opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $335.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,723,405 shares of company stock valued at $31,048,035. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surface Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

