Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 535,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,010. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.34.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

