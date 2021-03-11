Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SZLMY shares. HSBC cut shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

