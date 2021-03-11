Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 25.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,752,000 after acquiring an additional 328,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Switch by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,048,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Switch by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,460,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 952,235 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares in the company, valued at $36,069,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,592. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist began coverage on Switch in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.