Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.09

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 1549 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

