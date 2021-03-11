Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €118.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SY1. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €108.73 ($127.92).

FRA:SY1 opened at €99.40 ($116.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €100.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €108.26. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

