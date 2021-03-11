Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.96 and last traded at $134.57. 386,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 598,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.16.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,869,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 321.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 15.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 252,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

