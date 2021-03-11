Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%.

SNCR opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

