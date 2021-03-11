Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues Earnings Results

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $172.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.