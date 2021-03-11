Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

