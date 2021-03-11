Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%.

SNCR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 37,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,891. The firm has a market cap of $169.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.