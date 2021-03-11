Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%.

Shares of SNCR opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

