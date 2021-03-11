Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Trading Up 12%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s stock price was up 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 489,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 681,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

The firm has a market cap of $201.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

