Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) rose 9.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 268,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,340,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

SYBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.