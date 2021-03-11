Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 4,312 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

ENB stock opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

