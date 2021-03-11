T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.75 Billion

Brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce $18.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $19.72 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $11.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $78.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.55 billion to $81.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $81.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.05 billion to $83.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.23. 89,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,634. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

