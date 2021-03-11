T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) & NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Head to Head Contrast

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and NovoCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -379.33% N/A -96.58% NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T2 Biosystems and NovoCure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $8.34 million 29.80 -$59.01 million ($1.30) -1.29 NovoCure $351.32 million 38.18 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -1,871.00

NovoCure has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T2 Biosystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for T2 Biosystems and NovoCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 1 4 0 2.80 NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33

T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 68.45%. NovoCure has a consensus target price of $129.13, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given T2 Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than NovoCure.

Summary

NovoCure beats T2 Biosystems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida Panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it provides T2Bacteria Panel, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test; and T2Resistance Panel for the early and sensitive detection of carbapenemase-resistance markers. Further, it develops T2Cauris Panel, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; and T2Lyme Panel for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products that are in Phase 2 pilot and Phase 3 pivotal trials for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

