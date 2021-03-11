Tael Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $4.92, $18.11, $5.22 and $6.32. Tael has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00052488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.88 or 0.00717741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00066983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00038174 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

