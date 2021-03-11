Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Tapestry traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 36837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.91.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.