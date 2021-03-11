Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $210.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $229.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.