Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Chardan Capital

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its target price raised by Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

