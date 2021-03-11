TD Securities Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $28.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s current price.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.64. 123,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,366. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

