TE Connectivity’s (TEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $156.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TEL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.93.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,848.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,700,600.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock valued at $35,646,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

