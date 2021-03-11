Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 34,778 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. FMR LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after acquiring an additional 652,275 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $116,502,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP opened at $210.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

