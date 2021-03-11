Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $30.41 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,280 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $30,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 56,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG opened at $95.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

