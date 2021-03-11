Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $38.25 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,417 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $38,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 39,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2,158.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.27.

Shares of ODFL opened at $218.65 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $227.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.85 and a 200-day moving average of $200.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.