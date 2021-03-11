Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $46.66 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230,272 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 649,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 50,017 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 75.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 131,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 56,565 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.65.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

