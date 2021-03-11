Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,434 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.13% of MarketAxess worth $29,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in MarketAxess by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 399.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $512.97 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $541.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,836,215 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

