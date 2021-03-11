Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 90,857 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amgen were worth $41,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $227.81 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

