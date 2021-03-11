TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stake Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,752 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.11% of TechTarget worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TechTarget by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TechTarget by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

TTGT opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.60.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.