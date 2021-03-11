TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $28.81 on Monday. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.