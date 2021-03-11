Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.38% from the stock’s previous close.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

TER stock traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,306. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.68. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Teradyne by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 437,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

