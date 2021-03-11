Tervita Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TEV)

Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tervita in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TEV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital downgraded Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.34.

TEV opened at C$5.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.74. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$636.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

