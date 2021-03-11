Tervita (TSE:TEV) Given Sector Perform Market Weight Rating at National Bank Financial

Tervita (TSE:TEV)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TEV. CIBC upped their target price on Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.97.

Tervita stock opened at C$5.08 on Friday. Tervita has a 12 month low of C$1.69 and a 12 month high of C$6.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

