Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,754,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,957 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $104,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after buying an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.68. 2,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.