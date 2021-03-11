Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Textron has a payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Textron to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. Textron has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.